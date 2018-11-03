India Will Soon Be World's 3rd Biggest Economy: Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday stated that he hoped the Indian economy will soon be one of the top three largest economies in the world.

Speaking at the launch of the Support and Outreach Programme for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector here, the Finance Minister hailed the economic contributions of the MSMEs, saying that 6.5 crore MSME units are providing employment to as many as 11 crore Indians.

Jaitley further stated that India will continue as the fastest growing economy in the coming years and the size of the economy will grow further.

He said that prior to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government being instated in 2014, India was the ninth biggest economy and now it is ranked sixth, adding that he hoped India will break into the top three economies of the world soon.

The government is specifically focusing on tackling the challenges in the MSME sector, Jaitley informed.

He further informed that the government is saving as much as Rs 90 thousand crore as funds are reaching the people as a direct benefit.

