India Vs West Indies: Tino Best Slams Harbhajan Singh For Questioning Quality Of Current Windies Team

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh's opinion about the current state of West Indies cricket has invited ire from former Windies pacer Tino Best.

On Friday, Harbhajan took to Twitter to question "will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group?"

With all due respect to West Indies Cricket but I have a question for u all...will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group? Elite se to nahin hoga ðÂ§Â #INDvsWI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2018

Taking exception to the tweet, Best hit back saying, "Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England .... but anyhow the young men will learn."

Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England ðÂ¤·ðÂÂ¾‍âÂÂï¸Â .... but anyhow the young men will learn ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¾ — Tino95 (@tinobest) October 6, 2018

India thrashed the Windies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days for their biggest ever win in Test cricket at Rajkot last week.

The second and last Test will be played at Hyderabad, starting Friday.