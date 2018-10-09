India Vs West Indies: Tino Best Slams Harbhajan Singh For Questioning Quality Of Current Windies Team

﻿
India thrashed the Windies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days for their biggest ever win in Test cricket at Rajkot last week.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh's opinion about the current state of West Indies cricket has invited ire from former Windies pacer Tino Best.

On Friday, Harbhajan took to Twitter to question "will this west Indies team qualify for Ranji quarters from the plate group?"

Taking exception to the tweet, Best hit back saying, "Hey bro didn’t see these cocky tweets vs England .... but anyhow the young men will learn."

India thrashed the Windies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days for their biggest ever win in Test cricket at Rajkot last week.

The second and last Test will be played at Hyderabad, starting Friday.

