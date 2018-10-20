India Vs West Indies: Three Records Indian Players Are Likely To Create During ODI Series

After a comfortable Test series win over the West Indies, India are ready to dominate the visitors in the ODIs too.

The second-ranked Indian team will start as the clear favourites, but the Windies are more comfortable in the limited-overs' formats.

The return of skipper Virat Kohli, known as the chase-master, will boost India's chances. But there are other players will be more than eager to prove their mettle.

Ahead of the first ODI match at Guwahati, here's a look at three feats Indian players can achieve in the series.

1. Ravindra Jadeja can overtake legendary Kapil Dev as the most successful Indian bowler against the Windies. Kapil has 43 wickets from 42 matches. Jadeja, currently with 29 wickets, needs 13 more. The number looks big, but Jadeja has been in a good form with the ball. If gets to play all five matches, it's pretty much achievable for the spinner. For the record, Anil Kumble (41) and Harbhajan Singh (33) are above Jadeja on the list.

2. Kohli is needs 221 runs to reach the magical 10000 ODI runs. Only twelve players have breeached that mark, the latest being MS Dhoni. But he is likely to become the quickest to reach 10000 runs. Tendulkar holds the record, reaching the mark in 259th innings. Kohli now has 56 innings. He sure can score some 200+ runs in those innings. The 29-year-old can also become quickest to hit 60 international hundreds. He now has 59 (24 in Test and 35 in ODIs).

3. Shikhar Dhawan needs 177 runs to reach the 5000-run mark in ODIs. And if manages to do that in the next matches, he will become the quickest Indian to do so, leaving behind Kohli. Not many would have thought that possible, breaking a Kohli record and also considering all the criticisms Dhawan is subjected to. Kohli reached the mark in his 114th innings. Dhawan has 4823 runs from 109 outings. The overall record, however, belongs to mercurial South African Hashim Amla. He took just 101 innings.