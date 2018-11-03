Senior players Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma played pranksters while returning to the team hotel after wrapping up India's ODI engagements with the West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The Indian cricket board shared a video of the team returning to the team hotel. “Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate,” the caption read.

As seen in the video, Dhoni started the celebration as soon as the hotel staff presented a bouquet to skipper Virat Kohli.

At Dhoni's insistence, Ravindra Jadeja popped a balloon near Rohit's ear. The vice-captain then messed with Kedar Jadhav's face, smearing cake on the all-rounder's face.

Watch the viral video here:

Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/qW7mtAoXgq — BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018

India beat the Windies by nine wickets in the fifth and final ODI match to clinch the series 3-1.