Home »  Website »  Sports »  Pranksters MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Lead Team Celebration – Watch

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
Screengrab: BCCI
Senior players Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma played pranksters while returning to the team hotel after wrapping up India's ODI engagements with the West Indies at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The Indian cricket board shared a video of the team returning to the team hotel. “Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate,” the caption read.

As seen in the video, Dhoni started the celebration as soon as the hotel staff presented a bouquet to skipper Virat Kohli.

At Dhoni's insistence, Ravindra Jadeja popped a balloon near Rohit's ear. The vice-captain then messed with Kedar Jadhav's face, smearing cake on the all-rounder's face.

Watch the viral video here:

