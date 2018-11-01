﻿
The Thiruvananthapuram ODI match witnessed a confident Ravindra Jadeja taking on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and captain Virat Kohli.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 November 2018
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one confident player. His confidence was on full display during India's Asia Cup title defence in September. The all-rounder, who joined the squad midway through the tournament, ended up playing crucial roles for India. And skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged Jadeja's contribution.

Fast forward, Jadeja won the man of the match award in the fifth and final ODI match against the West Indies to help India claim the five-match series 3-1 at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (November 1). He took four wickets as Windies were bowled out for a lowly 104. India chased down the target inside 15 overs for the shortest stipulated 50-Over ODI match in India, involving India.

The match witnessed a confident Jadeja literally taking on Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is the team's default reviewer, and captain Virat Kohli to take a review.

It happened in the 16th over when Jadeja trapped Shimron Hetmyer in front, but his fervent appeal was dismissed by Dhoni thus resulting in little interest from the skipper. But the spinner continued with his appeal, forcing an unconvinced skipper to take the review:

To the surprise of everyone, it returned positive. And Dhoni was forced to wear a smile after being proved wrong. Watch the whole event unfold here:

Jadeja has so far played 144 ODI matches for India, taking 169 wickets one five-wicket haul. He made India debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Colombo (RPS) on February 8, 2009.

