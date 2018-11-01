The ongoing ODI series between India and the West Indies have witnessed the brilliance of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The Indian duo has clearly dominated the series with their virtuoso batting performances.

The fifth and final match at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday will be the last chance for other Indian players, at least, to perform at home in the format this year.

Statistical preview

Ahead of the match, we look at some of important numbers and milestones likely to be achieved today:

1 - MS Dhoni needs one run to complete 10000 ODI runs for India. He can also complete 1000 ODI runs against the Windies with 51 runs.

1 - If Virat Kohli wins the toss, he will become the first Indian captain to win all five tosses in an ODI series.

1 - Greenfields Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is hosting its first ODI match.

2 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs two wickets to complete 100 ODI wickets for India.

4 - Kuldeep Yadav needs four wickets to become the highest wicket-taker in 2018. Also, India need another four wickets to take 150+ wickets in 2018.

Series In Numbers

Most runs: Virat Kohli (420)

Most wickets: Kuldeep Yadav (8)

Highest score: Rohit Sharma (162)

Best bowling figures: Jasprit Bumrah (4/35)

Most catches: Rohit Sharma (6)

Highest partnership: Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli (246)

Highest total: 377/5 by India

Lowest total: 153 by Windies

India won the series opener in Guwahati, then played out a tie match at Vizag. The Windies hit back with a big win at Pune, before succumbing to their biggest defeat against India at Mumbai. The series stands at 2-1 in favour of India.