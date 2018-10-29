Rohit Sharma on Monday equaled Sachin Tendulkar with 195 sixes for India during the 4th ODI against the West Indies at Mumbai.

Regarded as one of the finest strokemakers, the Mumbai batsman hit the penultimate ball of the fifth over for a massive six over mid-wicket. The ball travelled some 99 metres.

His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, applauded the effort with hearty cheers from the stands even as Kemar Roach rued keeping the ball short against an walking batsman.

Watch it here:

Rohit Sharma's out of the stadium SIX https://t.co/gYqu9c5pPs #BCCI — rupesh malviya (@rupeshmalviya15) October 29, 2018

Rohit now has 195 sixes for India, joint second with Tendulkar. Only MS Dhoni has more with 211 sixes.

Rohit notched up his 37th ODI fifty, and was unbeaten on 55 off 63 balls.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first.