India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs

India were the overwhelming favourites, but after three matches, Virat Kohli & Co find themselves in a must-win situation against the West Indies.

After a comfortable win in the series opener at Guwahati, India faced a resurgent Windies side in the following two matches. The Vizag match ended in a tie, but India tasted defeat in Pune.

Another slip-up and India will stare at the prospect of losing the series. With World Cup only months away, such a debacle will only complicate India's prospects specially considering how the team itself is wilting under pressure.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 29 (Monday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen/Devendra Bishoo, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy