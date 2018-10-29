﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs

India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs

Here's how you can watch the fourth ODI match between India and the West Indies live.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 October 2018
India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs
AP Photo
India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs
outlookindia.com
2018-10-29T11:36:51+0530
Related Stories

India were the overwhelming favourites, but after three matches, Virat Kohli & Co find themselves in a must-win situation against the West Indies.

After a comfortable win in the series opener at Guwahati, India faced a resurgent Windies side in the following two matches. The Vizag match ended in a tie, but India tasted defeat in Pune.

Another slip-up and India will stare at the prospect of losing the series. With World Cup only months away, such a debacle will only complicate India's prospects specially considering how the team itself is wilting under pressure.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 29 (Monday)
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen/Devendra Bishoo, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Jason Holder Mumbai India Vs West Indies Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : There Are More Genres To Indian Cinema Than Just Salman Khan Films: Naseeruddin Shah
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters