India Vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Likely XIs

India were the overwhelming favourites, but after three matches, Virat Kohli & Co find themselves in a must-win situation against the West Indies.
After a comfortable win in the series opener at Guwahati, India faced a resurgent Windies side in the following two matches. The Vizag match ended in a tie, but India tasted defeat in Pune.
Another slip-up and India will stare at the prospect of losing the series. With World Cup only months away, such a debacle will only complicate India's prospects specially considering how the team itself is wilting under pressure.
All You Need To Know About The Match:
Date: October 29 (Monday)
Time: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
TV Guide: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar
Likely XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope (wk), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen/Devendra Bishoo, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy
