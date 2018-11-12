Opener Shikhar Dhawan won the man of the match award for his career-best 92 as India completed a 3-0 series clean sweep against the West Indies with a thrilling last-ball win in the third T20I at Chennai on Sunday.

Besides his batting brilliance, Dhawan was also a livewire on the field too. And, the 32-year-old from Delhi could have won the award for his fielding effort alone. It happened in the sixth over of the Windies innings.

Rohit Sharma, impressed with Krunal Pandya's previous outings in the series, introduced India's newest player as early as the sixth over in the hope that the all-rounder will be able to contain the Windies openers.

The move backfired as Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer hit a six each to make it a 13-run over. But, amid the mayhem, Dhawan managed to produce as stunning feat of fielding at deep mid-wicket.

Hope, having hit the second ball of the over for a six over long-on boundary, went for another maximum off the next delivery, this time targeting deep mid-wicket. It was going for a six, and this happened:

The Dhawan dive at the ropes https://t.co/2M2iSJdehg #BCCI — rupesh malviya (@rupeshmalviya15) November 12, 2018

As seen in the video, Dhawan lept high in the air and flicked the ball back in after attempting the catch. All these while, the Windies pair took only a single and Dhawan ended up saving five runs.

In a match, which was decided in the last-ball, those five runs certainly proved the difference between the two sides.