﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav Sends Stumps Flying – Watch

India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav Sends Stumps Flying – Watch

Umesh dismissed Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo and Shannon Gabriel.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 October 2018
India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav Sends Stumps Flying – Watch
Courtesy: BCCI
India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav Sends Stumps Flying – Watch
outlookindia.com
2018-10-14T14:29:16+0530
Related Stories

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav registered his best ever bowling figures in the West Indies first innings of the second Test at Hyderabad.

The right-arm pacer dismissed Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo and Shannon Gabriel for 6/88 in 26.4 overs.

But the dismissals of Chase and Bishoo, both bowled, were highlights of his impressive bowling.

Watch the dismissals here, courtesy BCCI:

On Day 3, India took a 56-run lead, then blown away the Windies top-order to keep their hopes of yet another big win alive.

Umesh took the first wicket, dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite.

Windies made 311 in their first innings with Chase scoring a classic ton  (106).  In reply, India made 367 with Rishabh Pant top scoring with 92.

India won the first Test by an innings and 272 runs.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hyderabad India Vs West Indies Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : US Senators Write To PM Modi, Urge Softening India's Stance On Data Localisation Policy
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters