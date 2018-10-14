India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Umesh Yadav Sends Stumps Flying – Watch

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav registered his best ever bowling figures in the West Indies first innings of the second Test at Hyderabad.

The right-arm pacer dismissed Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo and Shannon Gabriel for 6/88 in 26.4 overs.

But the dismissals of Chase and Bishoo, both bowled, were highlights of his impressive bowling.

Watch the dismissals here, courtesy BCCI:

On Day 3, India took a 56-run lead, then blown away the Windies top-order to keep their hopes of yet another big win alive.

Umesh took the first wicket, dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite.

Windies made 311 in their first innings with Chase scoring a classic ton (106). In reply, India made 367 with Rishabh Pant top scoring with 92.

India won the first Test by an innings and 272 runs.