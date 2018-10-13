﻿
Shaw scored a quick-fire 70 off 53 balls, before getting out in the 19th over.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 October 2018
2018-10-13T13:56:33+0530
Batting sensation Prithvi Shaw emulated Virender Sehwag by hitting a six in the first over of the Indian innings on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies at Hyderabad Saturday.

India's reply to Windies' first innings total of 311, started on a rousing note with Shaw hitting Shannon Gabriel for a four and a six in the 15-run first over.

After hitting the fourth delivery for a four through gully, the right-handed batsman played a delicate upper-cut shot in Tendulkar-esque manner, reminding many of that shot the Master Blaster played against Shoaib Akhtar in a World Cup match.

In the process, Shaw became only the second Indian batsman to hit a six in the first over of a Test match.

Sehwag, known for his attacking batting, became the first Indian batsman to hit a six in the first over of an innings, against South Africa at Ahmedabad, 2008. He hit Dale Steyn for two sixes, off the third and fifth balls.

Shaw scored a quick-fire 70 off 53 balls, before getting out in the 19th over.

