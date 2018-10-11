India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Live Streaming, TV Listing And Predicted Playing XIs

After completing an innings and 272-run rout inside three days, India will hope to produce another clinical performance against the West Indies in the second and final Test.

First Test Recap

In the first Test, three Indian batsmen hit tons, including debutant teenager Prithvi Shaw. India declared at 649/9, then the bowlers turned the heat on Windies batsmen, dismissing the visitors twice in two days for 181 and 196 for their biggest innings win. Ashwin took six wickets in the match, while Kuldeep Yadav became the second Indian bowler, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to take five-wicket hauls in all three formats of the game.

Jadeja, who hit an entertaining hundred, also contributed with four wickets. All in all, it was one of India's most clinical wins, albeit against a weak side, which was missing their injured captain Jason Holder.

All You Need To Know About The Second Test:

Date: From October 12 to 16

Time: 9:30 AM IST (All five days)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

TV Listing: Star Sports Network with coverage in Hindi, Tamil and English.

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Head-To-Head:

This will be the 96th meeting between the two sides, with the Windies still leading the head-to-head record 30 to 19, while 46 matches ended in draws.

But the last time India lost to the Windies was in the last decade, in 2002 at Sabina Park, by 155 runs. Since then, India have won 11 matches in 20 meetings.

In 46 matches in India, Windies have won 14 times, while India managed 12. 20 Tests were drawn matches. But the last time India lost to Windies at home was way back in 1994 – a 243-run defeat at Mohali.

Likely XIs:

India are unlikely to change. But considering the one-sidedness of the fixture and also skipper Virat Kohli's tendency to field different XIs in the past, there could still be few surprises in the line-up. And don't be surprised if Kohli drops himself to fit in Mayank Agarwal. In the bowling line-up, the spin trio are expected to keep their places, but Mohammed Siraj can come in for Shami.

KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli/Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Windies have plenty to ponder over. Devendra Bishoo, Kieran Powell and Roston Chase were the only notable performers in the first Test at Rajkot. With skipper Jason Holder sure to come back, at least one change is confirmed. The likeliest player to sit out is young all-rounder Keemo Paul. Another player who could sit out is Shimron Hetmyer, for another batman

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Shane Dorwich, Jason Holder, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican