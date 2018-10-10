India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Key Numbers Ahead Of Hyderabad Match

India-West Indies Test series have become of the most lop-sided encounters in the last one decade or so, with Men in Blue dominating the once formidable Windies. India's win by an innings and 272 runs inside three days at Rajkot was just another chapter in this narrative. The second match at Hyderabad is also expected to be a one-sided affair.

Here are key stats and numbers ahead of the second Test:

Venue:

India are undefeated at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The first match against New Zealand ended in a draw, but the hosts have registered massive wins in the next three matches.

In 2012, India thrashed the Kiwis by an innings and 115 runs. The following year, Australia succumbed to an innings and 135-run defeat. Last year, India humbled Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test.

Head-To-Head

This will be the 96th meeting between the two sides, with the Windies still leading the head-to-head record 30 to 19, while 46 matches ended in draws.

But the last time India lost to the Windies was in the last decade, in 2002 at Sabina Park, by 155 runs. Since then, India have won 11 matches in 20 meetings.

In 46 matches in India, Windies have won 14 times, while India managed 12. 20 Tests were drawn matches. But the last time India lost to Windies at home was way back in 1994 – a 243-run defeat at Mohali.

Team Facts

India

Test ranking: First

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top-ranked batsman: Virat Kohli (1st)

Top-ranked bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (4th)

Top-ranked all-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja (2nd)

Recent form:

Lost five-test away series against England 4-1

Won lone home test against Afghanistan

Lost three-test away series against South Africa 2-1

Won three-test home series against Sri Lanka 1-0

Won three-test away series against Sri Lanka 3-0

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur

West Indies

Test ranking: Eighth

Captain: Jason Holder

Coach: Stuart Law

Top-ranked batsman: Kraigg Brathwaite (13th)

Top-ranked bowler: Shannon Gabriel (11th)

Top-ranked all-rounder: Jason Holder (4th)

Recent form:

Won two-test home series against Bangladesh 2-0

Drew three-test home series against Sri Lanka 1-1

Lost two-test away series in New Zealand 2-0

Won two-test away series in Zimbabwe 1-0

Lost three-test away series in England 2-1

Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican