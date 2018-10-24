India Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming, TV Guide And Likely XIs

India will look for another convincing win when they meet the West Indies in the second ODI match. The hosts won the first match at Guwahati by eight wickets.

India rode on two brilliant centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to chase down a 323-run target with ease, wrapping up the match with 47 balls to spare.

India have named an unchanged 12-man squad for the match, but they are likely to field a different XI. Kuldeep Yadav will probably replace one of the three pacers – Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Khaleel Ahmed.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

Date: October 24 (Wednesday)

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

This will be the 133rd meeting between the two teams in ODIs. The Windies lead the head-to-head record, 61-57. There were three no results and a tied match.

In the last ten meetings, Indian have won seven times, and there was a no result too.

Likely XIs:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami

West Indies: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmeyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach