India have announced an unchanged 12-man squad for the second ODI match against the West Indies, to be played at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

India won the series opener by eight wickets with 47 balls to spare in Guwahati on Sunday. Despite the batting dominance, Indian bowlers failed to make an impression as the Windies set a good target of 323 runs.

India fielded three seamers – Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed – in the first ODI, but at Vizag, Kohli is likely to have an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. All three went for runs with Mohammed Shami leaking 81 runs. But he got two wickets. Yadav and Ahmed conceded 64 a piece. The youngster got a wicket, but he's not a certainty in the XI.

So, who will get the boot tomorrow morning?

Team India for 2nd ODI, Visakhapatnam - Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Khaleel Ahmed #TeamIndia #INDvWI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2018

12-man squad:

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas.