After a disappointing tour of England, India will hope for a good showing against the visiting West Indies.

India lost 1-4 in England, yet stayed as the number one ranked team in Test. A series win against the Windies will only strengthen their hold on the numero uno spot.

Windies will be in India for almost seven weeks and will play two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is.

When is the 1st Test match between India and West Indies?

The 1st Test match between India and West Indies will be played from October 4 to 8.

What time does the 1st Test match between India and West Indies begin?

The match will begin at 09:30 AM IST everyday.

Where will the 1st Test match between India and West Indies be played?

The 1st Test match between India and West Indies will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, Gujarat. This will be the second ever Test at the venue, following the debut match between India and England two years ago when the game ended in a draw.

Which TV channels will broadcast India-West Indies Test series?

The India-West Indies Test series will be shown on the Star Sports Network with coverage in English, Hindi and Tamil.

How to watch online live streaming of the India-West Indies Test series?

India-West Indies Test series live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Likely XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Kraigg Braithwaite, Sunil Ambris, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder (c), Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Shannon Gabriel, Sherman Lewis

Match officials:

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG) and Nigel Llong (ENG)

Third Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)