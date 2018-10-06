India Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes 2nd Indian To Claim Five-Wicket Hauls In All Three Formats – Watch

﻿
He became the second Indian bowler, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to take five-fers in each of the three formats.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
AP Photo
Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav on Saturday claimed his first five-wicket in Test as India move closer to a big win against the West Indies at Rajkot.

The 23year-old dismissed Kieran Powell (83), Shai Hope (17), Shimron Hetmyer (11), Sunil Ambris (0) and Roston Chase (20). He completed the feat in 12 overs, with figures of 12-1-46-5.

Watch all the wickets here, courtesy BCCI:

He thus became the second Indian bowler, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, to take five-fers in each of the three formats. Overall, he is the seventh bowler to do so. Tim Southee, Ajantha Mendis, Umar Gul, Lasith Malinga and Imran Tahir are other bowlers who have achieved the feat.

But he is the first left-arm leg-spinner to take five-wicket hauls in all three formats of the game.

On July 12, he took six wickets against England in an ODI match at Nottingham. Nine days earlier, he claimed five England wickets in a T20I match at Manchester.

India enforced follow-on after dismissing the Windies for 181. In the second innings, the visitors were 185/8 after 44 overs, still trailing India by 283 runs.

On Day 2 yesterday, India declared their first innings at 649/9d. 

