﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Krunal Pandya Named In 12-Member Squad

India Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Krunal Pandya Named In 12-Member Squad

Krunal, elder brother of Hardik Pandya, was part of the squad for the three T20I series in England this summer but didn't get a game.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
India Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Krunal Pandya Named In 12-Member Squad
File Photo
India Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Krunal Pandya Named In 12-Member Squad
outlookindia.com
2018-11-03T20:55:00+0530
Related Stories

Uncapped all-rounder Krunal Pandya is all set to make his India debut in the first T20 International match against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

On the eve of the match, the 27-year-old was named in named in the final 12. He even had a lengthy batting session at the nets and also bowled his orthodox left-arm spin under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Krunal, elder brother of Hardik Pandya, was part of the squad for the three T20I series in England this summer but didn't get a game.

Krunal had some consistent performances for Mumbai Indians, Baroda and India A during the past three years and his left-arm spin is expected to add variety to Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal's two-pronged wrist spin attack.

The XII also included left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed alongside the regular pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah but it remains to be seen whether India would go for a three-man pace attack.

Struggling of late, India opener Shikhar Dhawan was seen having a prolonged net session as the left-hander was first enter and last to leave after team's three-hour session in the afternoon.

Dropped from the West Indies Test series, Dhawan averaged just 22.40 in five ODI innings against the Windies, managing just 112 runs.

India XII: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kolkata India Vs West Indies Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sabarimala: Police On High Alert; 1500 Cops, Commando Team Deployed As Ayyappa Temple Set To Open On Monday
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters