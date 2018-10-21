India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

West Indies Innings

Over 5 || Score 23/1 (K Powell 11; Shai Hope 3)

Mohammed Shami removed Chandrapaul Hemraj, bowled. Lucky for India. The Windies opener dragged in while trying to play a pull shot.

Wicket: Chandrapaul Hemraj b Mohammed Shami 9(15); Fall of wicket: 19/1 (4.3 overs)

Shai Hope joined Powell in the centre. Five runs from the over.

Over 3 || Score 13/0 (K Powell 4; Hemraj 9)

Mohammed Shami bowled the first over to Kieran Powell. Four through cover off the first ball. Shami did well to finish the over with only four runs.

Umesh Yadav shared the new ball. Only a single from the second over. Then, in the following over, debutant Chandrapaul Hemraj hit back-to-back fours off the last two deliveries. Eight runs from Shami's second over.

Rishabh Pant gets his ODI cap from MS Dhoni.

For the Windies, Oshane Thomas and Chanderpaul Hemraj makes debut.

Read full preview HERE.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas