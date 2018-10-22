Numbers are yet to sink in. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a mockery of the West Indies' 323-run target in the first ODI at Guwahati on Sunday. Skipper scored 140 off 107 balls with the help of 21 fours and two sixes, while his deputy remained unbeaten of 152. Rohit faced 117 balls, and his knock was laced with 15 fours and eight sixes.

The deadly duo not only plundered runs but also laid waste to record books. Irrespective of the mismatch in the contest, India's eight-wicket win with 47 balls to spare will go down as one of the most brutal chases in the history of the game.

Here are facts and figures:

King Kohli

2K Man: Kohli went past two thousand international runs for the third consecutive calendar year and for the fifth time in his career. He is the fourth player to score more than 2000 runs in a year in three successive years, after Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden and Joe Root. And only behind Kumar Sangakkara, who has done it six times. Tendulkar and Mahela Jayawardene are other players who have done it five times in a career. Kohli has scored 1063 runs in Tests, 889 runs in ODIs and 146 runs in T20Is so far in 2018. He scored 2186 in 2012, 2286 in 2014, 2595 in 2016 and 2818 in 2017.

Hundreds: Kohli scored his 60th international hundred, 36th in ODI and 14th (50 innings) as captain. Only Ricky Ponting (20 in 220 innings) has more hundreds as captain. It's his fifth hundred against Windes. Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers also have five each against the Windies.

Kohli's 60 hundreds (36 in ODIs, 24 in Tests) has come in 386 innings, which has 40 innings fewer than Sachin Tendulkar. He's the quickest to the mark. 29 of those hundreds came at the No 3 position, joint-most with Ponting.

Chase-master: Kohli's average (98.25) in successful chases, best among all batsmen with 1000-plus runs in successful chases. He scored his 20th hundred in a chase and eighth time while chasing a 300-plus target. No one has done it more than four times.

Hitman Rohit

Sixes' Man: With eight sixes in the match, Rohit has now 190 ODI maximums. Only Mahendra Singh Dhoni (210) and Sachin Tendulkar (195) are ahead of him in the Indian list. As an opener, he has 168 sixes, overtaking Sachin's 167 sixes for the Indian record, Overall, he is third, behind Chris Gayle (272) and Sanath Jayasuriya (263) to hit more sixes as an opener. Also, this is the third time that the Hitman has hit eight or more sixes in an innings, and again, only behind Gayle, who has done it five times.

Father Of Daddy Hundreds: Rohit's unbeaten knock is the second highest individual score for India vs West Indies in ODIs, after Virender Sehwag 219 in Indore, 2011. He is the first player to post six 150-plus scores in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner are second on five. He became the 10th batsman to hit hundreds against oldest Full Members, after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Herschelle Gibbs, Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, AB de Villiers, Martin Guptill and Upul Tharanga.

He is the third Indian to hit 20 ODI hundreds, after Tendulkar, Ganguly and Kohli.

Deadly Combo Of Kohli And Rohit

246 runs posted by Kohli and Rohit is India's highest partnership while chasing in ODIs. Unbroken 252 by Shane Watson and Ricky Ponting vs England at Centurion in 2009 is the highest while chasing. 246 is also the highest for any wicket against Windies, and the second-highest for the second wicket against Windies.

This is the fourth time that Rohit and Kohli have score individual hundreds in the same match, a record they share with Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly and Amla & Quinton de Kock. AB de Villiers & Hashim Amla have record five.

They have together posted fifth 200-plus stand – a record.