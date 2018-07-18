India Vs England, FInal ODI, Match Report

The 186 run, unbeaten partnership between Joe Root (100*) and Eoin Morgan (88*), was enough to help England secure a win in the final match of the three-match ODI series between India and England. The match was played at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday.

England had lost the opening ODI of the series, but came back strongly in the remaining two ODIs to win the series and with it end India's long run of nine consecutive bilateral series wins.

Morgan had won the toss and elected to field first. The Enhglish side performed a disciplined bowling display and were successful in restricting India below 300 run mark. India could manage only 256/8 in 50 overs, against the sharp English bowling attack.

Chasing the target, England got off to a fiery start with the help of Bairstow's 30 of mere 13 balls. After that the steady English batting side achieved the target in 44.3 overs with stellar performances from Morgan and Root. England chased down the target with 8 wickets remaining in their hands.

In reply, England overhauled the target in just 44.3 overs. England got to a flying start, courtesy Johnny Bairstow's 30 off 13 balls.

Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, admitted that India were off the mark as far as the runs on the board were concerned , and that they were atleast 25 or 30 runs short. Kohli praised the English team for being on the mark with the ball and said they deserved the win. He also praised Moeen and Rashid for bowling well in pairs and stifling his team well.

Joe Root was declared as Man of The Series for scoring 216 runs in the three match ODI series and getting dismissed only once.

All-rounder Adil Rashid was declared as man of the match for his bowling performance of 3/49 in the match. His spell was instrumental in restricting the Indian batting to a modest total.