India bowled out England for 180 in their second innings on day three to set themselves a 194-run target to win the first cricket Test, here today.

Pacer Ishant Sharma took five wickets and spinner R Ashwin three as England added 171 runs to their overnight score of nine for one.

Sam Curran, with his 63-run knock, led a stunning rearguard fight to help the hosts extend their lead to 193 after being down 87 for seven at one stage.

Tea was taken immediately after Curran was dismissed by Umesh Yadav.

If India manage to overhaul the target, it will be their only seventh Test win on the England soil.

Brief Scores:

England 287 and 180 all out in 53 overs (S Curran 63, J Bairstow 28, D Malan 20; I Sharma 5/51, R Ashwin 3/59, U Yadav 2/20).

India 1st innings: 274 all out in 76 overs.

PTI

