India Vs China, International Friendly: Live Streaming, TV Listing And Predicted XIs

For the first time, Indian men's senior football team will play in China when the two most populous countries take on each other in an international friendly football match on Saturday.
The match is a part of India's preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, which will be held at the United Arab Emirates early next year.
Last time the two teams met, China beat India 2-1 in the 1997 Nehru Cup in Kochi. This will be their 18th meeting in the history.
All you need to know about the match:
Date: October 13
Time: 2:35 PM IST
Venue: Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Jiangsu
TV Listing: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV
FIFA Rankings:
India: 97th
China: 76th
Likely XIs:
India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Subhashish Bose, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal; Pronay Halder, Rowlin Borges; Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Kumam; Jeje Lalpekhlua
Manager: Stephen Constantine
China: Yan Junling; Li Xuepeng, Feng Xiaoting, Yu Yang, Wang Tong; Jin Jingdao, Chi Zhongguo, Wi Xi; Wu Lei, Yu Dabao; Gao Lin
Manager: Marcelo Lippi
Squads
India: GK-Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Karanjit Singh; DF-Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das; MF-Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan; FW-Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary
China: GK-Zeng Cheng, Yan Junling, Zhang Lu; DF-Yu Hai, Feng Xiaoting, Li Xuepeng, Yu Yang, Deng Hanwen, Liu Yiming, Wang Tong; MF-Zheng Zhi, Zhao Xuri, Yu Hanchao, Wu Xi, Fan Xiaodong, He Chao, Chi Zhongguo, Mirahmetjan, Jin Jingdao, Zhang Xiuwei; FW-Gao Lin, Wu Lei, Xiao Zhi, Yu Dabao
