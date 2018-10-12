India Vs China, International Friendly: Live Streaming, TV Listing And Predicted XIs

For the first time, Indian men's senior football team will play in China when the two most populous countries take on each other in an international friendly football match on Saturday.

The match is a part of India's preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, which will be held at the United Arab Emirates early next year.

Last time the two teams met, China beat India 2-1 in the 1997 Nehru Cup in Kochi. This will be their 18th meeting in the history.

All you need to know about the match:

Date: October 13

Time: 2:35 PM IST

Venue: Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, Jiangsu

TV Listing: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar, Jio TV

FIFA Rankings:

India: 97th

China: 76th

Likely XIs:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Subhashish Bose, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal; Pronay Halder, Rowlin Borges; Halicharan Narzary, Sunil Chhetri, Udanta Kumam; Jeje Lalpekhlua

Manager: Stephen Constantine

China: Yan Junling; Li Xuepeng, Feng Xiaoting, Yu Yang, Wang Tong; Jin Jingdao, Chi Zhongguo, Wi Xi; Wu Lei, Yu Dabao; Gao Lin

Manager: Marcelo Lippi

Squads

India: GK-Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Karanjit Singh; DF-Pritam Kotal, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das; MF-Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan; FW-Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary

China: GK-Zeng Cheng, Yan Junling, Zhang Lu; DF-Yu Hai, Feng Xiaoting, Li Xuepeng, Yu Yang, Deng Hanwen, Liu Yiming, Wang Tong; MF-Zheng Zhi, Zhao Xuri, Yu Hanchao, Wu Xi, Fan Xiaodong, He Chao, Chi Zhongguo, Mirahmetjan, Jin Jingdao, Zhang Xiuwei; FW-Gao Lin, Wu Lei, Xiao Zhi, Yu Dabao