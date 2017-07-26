India Violated Spirit Of SAARC Charter By Casting Shadows Of Bilateral Issues: Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has accused India of "undermining" the spirit of the SAARC by "casting shadows" of bilateral issues on the multilateral forum for regional cooperation.
In a joint press conference with Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen in Male, Sharif on Tuesday said the last Islamabad SAARC summit was not the first time that India caused harm to the SAARC by seeking its postponement.
"It had done so on four occasions," he claimed.
After holding talks with Yameen, Sharif said Pakistan and Maldives have agreed to work together to make the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) a vibrant organisation and a vehicle to realise their shared dreams for a peaceful and prosperous region.
"India undermined and violated the spirit of SAARC Charter by casting shadows of bilateral issues and problems on a multilateral forum for regional cooperation," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).
"We, however, remain grateful for President Yameen's support regarding the SAARC summit in Islamabad," he added.
Sharif said that during his talks with the Maldivian President he also raised the Kashmir issue.
India pulled out of the SAARC Summit in Islamabad last year citing increased "cross-border" attacks after heightened tension with Pakistan over Uri terror attack.
Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan also pulled out of the Summit indirectly blaming Pakistan for creating an environment which was not right for the successful holding of the meet, resulting in its collapse.
Sharif, who is here on a three-day official visit on an invitation of President Yameen, attended the island nation's 52nd Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest.
The two countries have agreed to further enhance their bilateral ties in various fields, overcome common challenges and work jointly to make SAARC a vibrant organisation.
Sharif also briefed Yameen on Pakistan's efforts to fight the scourge of terrorism.
"We have launched successful operations against terrorists and have won important victories," he said.
The two countries signed a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, trade, education, capacity building of civil servants and training for diplomats.
(PTI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Made Nitish CM, Why Will We Break Alliance?: Lalu
- Who Stole The Ashes Of Former President K.R. Narayanan?
- Geelani, Family Amassed Crores Of Rupees: NIA
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Blankets Not Washed in 6-26 Months: CAG Raps Indian Railways For Poor Sanitation, Dirty Linens
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Barkha Dutt Slams Mentor Company NDTV Over Use Of MoJo
- 381 Civil Service Officers, Including 24 IAS Officers Punished For Non-Performance, Says Personnel Ministry Official
Post a Comment