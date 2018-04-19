The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 April 2018 Last Updated at 12:19 pm Business

India Using 'Right Policies' To Lower High Debt Level, Says IMF

Outlook Web Bureau
India Using 'Right Policies' To Lower High Debt Level, Says IMF
File Photo
India Using 'Right Policies' To Lower High Debt Level, Says IMF
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

India has "quite a high" debt to GDP ratio, but New Delhi is trying to lower it using "the right policies", the International Monetary Fund has said.

India's general government debt remained relatively high, at 70 per cent of the GDP in 2017, Abdel Senhadji, Deputy Director, IMF Fiscal Affairs Department, told reporters at a news conference here.

"The debt level is relatively high (in India), but the authorities are planning to bring it down over the medium term with the right policies," Senhadji said.

Advertisement opens in new window

India is planning to continue with the consolidation in the current fiscal year and over the medium term, the top IMF official said.

"They are, in fact, targeting their federal deficit of three percent over the medium term, and they are targeting also a debt ratio of 40 per cent over the medium term at the federal level, which corresponds to about 60 per cent at the general government level. And we believe that those targets are appropriate," the IMF official said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Washington IMF Economy Money Business Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Owaisi Calls NIA Blind And Deaf, Vows To Help Families Of Mecca Masjid Blast Victims
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters