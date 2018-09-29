India To Make 'Sovereign Decision' On $8.5 Billion Defence Deal, Says Russia

Related Stories US Targets China With Sanctions Over Purchase Of Russian Jets, Missiles

India will make a "sovereign decision" on Russian defence purchases, which are facing possible US sanctions, according to Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I understand that India will be taking sovereign decision (on) how to proceed and what kind of weapons it needs," he said at a news conference here on Friday.

Asked by a reporter if the proposed $8.5 billion defence deal with Russia, which includes a missile defence system, that was expected to be signed next month during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India was on hold, Lavrov said: "I haven't heard anything about the timing, about postponement, about putting anything on hold."

In response to another question if Russia would be adding "checks and balances" to its defence deals with India in the light of the controversies over the purchase of Rafale jets from France, Lavrov said he was not aware of the allegations of corruption and added, "We participated in the deal for the delivery of that (but) we did not get it."

Six manufacturers, including Mikoyan MiG-35, competed for the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) tender. The MiG-35 was eliminated in an initial round and Dassault's Rafale emerged the winner for the contract.

The Countering Americans Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed last year by the US Congress imposes sanctions on some Russian companies as well as on their customers and this could impact India's defence deals with Russia.

India will need exemptions from CAATSA to buy the S-400 Triumf missile defence system as well as frigates and helicopters.

While India raised the issue during the recent 2+2 Strategic Dialogue between the Defence and External Affairs Ministers of India and the US Secretaries of Defence and State in New Delhi, a categorical exemption is yet to be made.

When the Congress tried earlier this year to prevent President Donald Trump's administration from granting exemptions, Defence Secretary James Mattis made an appeal citing India to allow the administration to exempt deals and finally prevailed.

So the Trump administration continues to have the power to exempt India.

Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, will pay a two-day official visit to New Delhi from October 4-5 for the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit.

During the visit, President Putin will hold official talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also have a meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind, as well as other official engagements, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read.

The last annual summit was held during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Russia on June 1 last year.

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. The development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. Since the signing of "Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership" in October 2000 (during the visit of President Putin to India), India-Russia ties have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all areas of the bilateral relationship including political, security, trade and economy, defence, science and technology, and culture.