The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
20 September 2017 Last Updated at 2:19 pm Business Car Review

India-Spec Renault Captur Features Confirmed Ahead Of September 21 Reveal

The Renault Captur in India will offer segment-first full-LED headlamps!
India-Spec Renault Captur Features Confirmed Ahead Of September 21 Reveal
India-Spec Renault Captur Features Confirmed Ahead Of September 21 Reveal
outlookindia.com
2017-09-20T14:20:30+0530

Renault has released a few videos on its YouTube channel confirming prime features of its upcoming crossover, the Captur. The India-spec Renault Captur will be officially revealed on September 21, 2017.

Through its videos, Renault has confirmed that the Captur packs its Pure Vision LED headlamps with dynamic turn indicators in India. These headlamps made their debut in the  Euro-spec Captur facelift, which was revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The lower-spec models might offer projector halogen setup. The fog lamp housing features larger 'C'-shaped daytime running LEDs. The tail lamps come with LED graphics. 

Advertisement opens in new window

Renault Captur

The 17-inch wheels with machine-cut dual-tone alloys have also also confirmed by one of the videos. As of now, it is only the Creta that offers 17-inch wheels in the compact SUV space.

Renault Captur

The grille of the India-spec model will have chrome inserts, while the Brazil- and Russia-spec model come with glossy black finish. It will also have a dual-tone paint scheme, which a lot of sub-4m and compact SUVs offer nowadays. 

Renault Captur

The Renault Captur is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 10-15 lakh and will primarily go up against the Hyundai Creta and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift. 

Renault Captur

Source: cardekho.com

READ MORE IN:
Automobiles Cars Renault Captur Suburban Utility Vehicle (SUV) Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kia To Enter India With A Brezza, EcoSport Rival
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters