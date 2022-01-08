Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

India Reports 1,41,986 New Covid Cases, 285 Deaths

Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 876 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

India Reports 1,41,986 New Covid Cases, 285 Deaths
India records highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in more than 200 days.

Trending

India Reports 1,41,986 New Covid Cases, 285 Deaths
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T11:14:50+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:14 am

India saw a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which included 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am. A total of 1,41,986 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day, the highest in around 222 days. The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, the highest in around 187 days, according to the data. The death toll has climbed to 4,83,463 with 285 fresh fatalities, it stated.

A total of 1,52,734 new infections were reported on May 31 last year. The active Covid cases have increased to 4,72,169, comprising 1.34 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 97.30 per cent, the health ministry said. An increase of 1,00,806 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.66 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 surged to 3,44,12,740, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent, it said. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 150.06 crore, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23 of that year. The 285 new fatalities included 189 from Kerala and 20 from Maharashtra. A total of 4,83,463 deaths due to the pandemic have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,614 from Maharashtra, 49,305 from Kerala, 38,362 from Karnataka, 36,833 from Tamil  Nadu, 25,136 from Delhi, 22,918 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,864 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi COVID- 19 India Omicron variant Covid 19 Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Tribute To Sidney Poitier, With Love: Chasing Greatness

Samarth Goyal / Sidney Poitier, once known as the only Black actor in Hollywood during the 50s, went on to create a legacy in the industry that saw him inspire an entire community.

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

A Nation Without Humour: Why Is India Afraid Of Stand-up Comics?

Sanjay Rajoura / Make no mistake, these are the best times for comedy, humour and satire. A comic will speak till the cows come home. Try stopping and you shall be the next joke.

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Lionel Messi Prepared To Leave Paris Saint-Germain, Here's Why

Jayanta Oinam / Lionel Messi left Barcelona last year in a sensational free-transfer move to join Ligue 1 giants PSG. He is supposed to stay in Paris until at least June 2023.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement