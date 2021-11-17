Covid-19: India Logs 10,197 New Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 527 Days

Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections continues to remain below 20,000 for 40 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 143 consecutive days now.

Representational Image | PTI

2021-11-17T10:43:16+05:30
Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 10:43 am

India recorded 10,197 fresh cases of Coronavirus which took India's Covid tally to 3,44,66,598 on Wednesday. The active cases have plummeted to 1,28,555, the lowest in 527 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

According to the 8 AM data, death toll has gone up  to 4,64,153 after 301 more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections continues to remain below 20,000 for 40 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 143 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 1,28,555 comprising 0.37 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 2,238 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.82 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 44 days.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.96 per cent. It has been below 2 per cent for the last 54 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,73,890, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 113.68 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

(With PTI Inputs)

New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 India Covid-19 vaccine The Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases National
