The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 March 2018 Last Updated at 6:12 pm National News Analysis

India Ready For Any Situation In Doklam: Nirmala Sitharaman

Outlook Web Bureau
India Ready For Any Situation In Doklam: Nirmala Sitharaman
File Photo
India Ready For Any Situation In Doklam: Nirmala Sitharaman
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday assured the nation that India is alert and ready for any unseen situation in Doklam.

Talking to media, Sitharaman said, "We are alert and ready for any unforeseen situation in Doklam. We are constantly working on the modernisation of our forces. We will maintain our territorial integrity."

Statement from Sitharaman came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China in June. Reportedly, the Prime Minister will visit Qingdao in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on June 9-10.

Advertisement opens in new window

On February 21, army chief General Bipin Rawat also echoed similar sentiments and assured that there is nothing to worry about the Doklam standoff.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also dismissed reports of Chinese troops regathering near Doklam, saying that the status quo at the face-off site has not been altered.

Last year, a face-off situation took place in the Doklam region between Indian and Chinese troops that was later resolved after 72 days following diplomatic discussions between both the nations.

The face-off, which lasted for over three months, was called off after both sides arrived at an understanding for the disengagement of their border personnel.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman Uttarakhand Border Defence Indian Army India-China India-China Border National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 2 Wanted Criminals Killed, 7 Others Held In Seven Encounters In Uttar Padesh
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters