India-Pakistan Foreign Ministers To Meet In New York, Says Govt

The Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan will meet in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly, the government said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between External Affairs Ministry and Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The government said “this is just a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue”.

The government had agreed to a meeting between Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi after Pakistan Prime Minister wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, seeking to re-start the bilateral talks on key issues "challenging the relationship" including on terrorism and Kashmir.