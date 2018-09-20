﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  India-Pakistan Foreign Ministers To Meet In New York, Says Govt

India-Pakistan Foreign Ministers To Meet In New York, Says Govt

The government said “this is just a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue”.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 September 2018
India-Pakistan Foreign Ministers To Meet In New York, Says Govt
Representational Image
India-Pakistan Foreign Ministers To Meet In New York, Says Govt
outlookindia.com
2018-09-20T17:02:42+0530

The Foreign Ministers of India and Pakistan will meet in New York on the sidelines of UN General Assembly, the government said on Thursday.

“I can confirm that on the request of the Pakistani side, a meeting between External Affairs Ministry and Pakistani foreign minister will take place on the sidelines of UNGA at a mutually convenient date and time,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

The government said “this is just a meeting, not talks or resumption of dialogue”.

The government had agreed to a meeting between Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi after Pakistan Prime Minister wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, seeking to re-start the bilateral talks on key issues "challenging the relationship" including on terrorism and Kashmir.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Indo-Pak Diplomacy & Foreign Policy National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Man Booker 2018 Announces Four Out Of Six Shortlisted Women Authors
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters