Monday, Nov 15, 2021
YouTuber Gauravzone Arrested For Shooting Video At Secluded Holy Place In Vrindavan

Gaurav Sharma, also known as Gauravzone was arrested from Delhi by UP Police for allegedly shooting videos at Nidhivan Raj in Vrindavan. He was earlier arrested for making his dog fly using balloons.

YouTuber Gauravzone has been arrested by UP Police for allegedly shooting at Nidhivan Raj of Vrindavan, where no one is allowed to enter. | Facebook

2021-11-15T07:57:42+05:30
Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 7:57 am

Police on Sunday arrested the admin of a Youtube channel for allegedly shooting a video inside ‘Nidhivan Raj’ in Vrindavan here during night a week ago, officials said.

According to a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play ‘raas lila’ during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time.

Gaurav Sharma, who runs Gauravzone Youtube channel, was arrested from his Delhi residence, police said

“While Sharma has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on,” Superintendent of Police (City) Martand Prakash Singh said.

During interrogation, Sharma admitted that he shot the video at the ‘holy’ place during the night of November 6 along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said.

Sharma uploaded the video on Youtube on November 9. However, he had to deleted it after priests protested against the shooting of a film inside the ‘holy’ place.

An FIR under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station following a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, according to the officials.

(With PTI Inputs)

