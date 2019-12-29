December 29, 2019
Poshan
'Youth Hate Anarchy, Instability, Disorder': PM Narendra Modi On Mann Ki Baat

The prime minister was addressing his last 'Mann ki Baat' of 2019.

PTI 29 December 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
2019-12-29T12:16:09+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the youth for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly.

Addressing his last 'Mann ki Baat' of 2019, the prime minister said the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism.

"Our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when the system does not respond properly. I consider this to be a good thing.

"Our youth hate anarchy, instability and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism. Young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade," PM Modi said on Mann ki Baat.

The prime minister also urged people to promote local products in their purchases.

He also lauded Parliamentarians for making the Parliament session productive and breaking records of last 60 years.

