Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Yimkhiung Tribe Intensifies Agitation For Creation Of Shamator District In Nagaland

The Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) intensified its demand for upgrading Shamator sub-division in Tuensang district of Nagaland into a full-fledged district.

2022-01-04T13:19:25+05:30
Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 1:19 pm

The apex body of the Yimkhiung tribe began its first phase of agitation on Monday by shutting down government offices and business establishments for three hours from 9 am to 12 pm.


The first phase of the agitation was a peaceful demonstration for the upgradation of Shamator into a district, said YTC general secretary S Tsuyihba.


"The purpose of the agitation is to show our resentment to the state government's failure to deliver its full fledged district administration headquarter to Shamator which was assured by the government," said a statement issued by the YTC.

The YTC would continue the agitation in a phased manner till the demand for a district is fulfilled, Tsuyihba said.


The state government while creating three new districts -- Tseminyu, Niuland and Chumukedima -- on December 18 had also agreed in principle to grant district status to Shamator.


However, the state government has been of the opinion that the upgradation of Shamator into a full-fledged district would be done only after the two communities in the area -- Yimkhiung and Tikhir -- come to a proper understanding and remain united.

-With PTI inputs.

