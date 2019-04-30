'Yeti Footprints' Discovered By Indian Army Evokes Mirth On Twitter, While Some Praise Team

﻿
Responding to the Indian army’s tweet on the sighting of the Yeti footprints in the Himalayas, twitter on Tuesday was flooded with a series of tweets containing mixed reactions.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2019
2019-04-30T13:42:34+0530

The Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition Team's claim of having sighted "mysterious footprints" of the Yeti at the Makalau Base Camp in the Himalayas attracted much amusement on Twitter, though some did congratulate the team.  

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited mysterious footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on April 9, 2019," the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted late on Monday.

The  spokesperson  posted photographs of the large footprints spotted in the snow, which he claimed measured up to 32 by 15 inches,.

