'Yeti Footprints' Discovered By Indian Army Evokes Mirth On Twitter, While Some Praise Team

The Indian Army Mountaineering Expedition Team's claim of having sighted "mysterious footprints" of the Yeti at the Makalau Base Camp in the Himalayas attracted much amusement on Twitter, though some did congratulate the team.

"For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited mysterious footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on April 9, 2019," the Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted late on Monday.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

The spokesperson posted photographs of the large footprints spotted in the snow, which he claimed measured up to 32 by 15 inches,.

Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, dont call Yeti as beast. Show respect for them. If you say he is a 'snowman'. — Chowkidar Tarun Vijay (@Tarunvijay) April 29, 2019

This is deeply, deeply embarrassing: whoever in the Indian Army’s PR has circulated this is disgracing the institution, and India, in the world’s eyes. https://t.co/f11OvolnUb — Praveen Swami (@praveenswami) April 30, 2019

I’m looking forward to the Indian Navy’s official handle tweeting about having found the Loch Ness Monster, and a former BJP MP ticking them off for using the un-Indian word “monster.” pic.twitter.com/pXgciqMzmQ — Sadanand Dhume (@dhume) April 30, 2019

This is quite exciting. Reminds me of #tintin Tintin in Tibet. https://t.co/k5d1IJZDUl — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) April 30, 2019