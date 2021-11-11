Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

The Art Of 'Chaapa', The Unique Wedding Couture Of Bihari Muslims

Chaapa continues to remain popular among the Bihari Muslim families both nationally and internationally and even today, Bihari Muslims around the world opt for chaapa clothes for their children’s weddings.

The Art Of 'Chaapa', The Unique Wedding Couture Of Bihari Muslims
Models Nandini (left) and Kajal (right) sport traditional Chaapa sarees with a modern twist. | Outlook Photos/Tribhuvan Tiwari

Trending

The Art Of 'Chaapa', The Unique Wedding Couture Of Bihari Muslims
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T11:04:48+05:30
Md Umar Ashraf

Md Umar Ashraf

More stories from Md Umar Ashraf
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 11:04 am

India, with its diverse cultures and traditions, has a rich heritage of indigenous fashion. With global trends taking over markets, many of these traditional and unique styles of couture and dressing are fading out of fashion. Tucked in the heart of Bihar's Patna, however,  are the 'Chaapa' dresses of Bihari Muslims, a style of clothing that have withstood the test of time and the onslaught of mass production.

Chaapa is a traditional Bihari bridal dress made with silver block print. This dress was specially designed to be worn by the bride on the day of Nikah (wedding). No Bihari Muslim nikah ceremony is complete without the chaapa.

(Kajal is wearing a jacket by Arjun Saluja and a traditional Bihar Chaapa sari meant for Muslim weddings. Hair by Sneha and makeup by Nandini | Credit: Outlook Photos/Tribhuvan Tiwari)

The word chaapa came from chaap (which means print in English) and the history of this traditional dress can be traced back to the nineteenth century where Francis Buchanan in a journal mentioned the chaapa clothes and their significant demand among the Muslim Bihari families in 1811 – 1812. Earlier chaapa was fabricated in the entire Bihar but today due to the cultural influence, the chaapa style has become confined to Patna, Bihar Sharif and Gaya.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Initially, chaapa was available only in two colours, red and green. But currently, they are available in other colours such as yellow, blue, violet, pink etc.

Chaapa continues to remain popular among the Bihari Muslim families both nationally and internationally and even today, Bihari Muslims around the world opt for chaapa clothes for their children’s weddings.

(Md Umar Ashraf, a civil engineer by education who later pursued a masters in journalism, is the founder of www.heritagetimes.in, a website dedicated to bringing out the lesser-known facts of Indian history. He has served in the capacity of historian for several museums undertaken by the Ministry of Culture as well as projects under NBT. Several newspapers and portals have covered his impact on popular history.)

Tags

Md Umar Ashraf National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Himachal Pradesh: Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Covid-19 Active Cases Lowest In 266 Days; 13,091 New Infections Recorded In 24 Hours

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Maulana Abul Kalam Azad And Acharya Kriplani On Their Birth Anniversaries

Punjab Additional Advocate General Mukesh Berry Resigns Two Days After His Appointment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Dismisses 'Soft Hindutva' Allegations, Says He Wants To Unite 130 Crore Indians

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

India-US National Allies In Education, Need To Strengthen Collaboration: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

'Samajwadi Perfume' Trolled On Twitter, BJP Leader Says Can't Hide Smell Of 'Corruption'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from India

14-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl Gangraped While Out For Morning Walk With Friends, 4 Arrested

14-Year-Old Chhattisgarh Girl Gangraped While Out For Morning Walk With Friends, 4 Arrested

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

Yamuna Pollution Row: Detergents Cause Froth, Govt Must Have Will To Act, Says Conservation Activist

NSA Ajit Doval Meet: 8 Nations Hold Discussion On 7 Points For Restoring Peace In Afghanistan

NSA Ajit Doval Meet: 8 Nations Hold Discussion On 7 Points For Restoring Peace In Afghanistan

United Nations Environment Programme All Set To Start Office In India: Union Minister

United Nations Environment Programme All Set To Start Office In India: Union Minister

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

T20 WC: Why Pakistan Have Edge Over Australia

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan face Australia in the second semifinal of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The winner will meet New Zealand in the final. Check head-to-head and other individual records.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Set Back

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement