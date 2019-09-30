Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  World Has 'Great Expectations' From India, Says PM Modi In Tamil Nadu

World Has 'Great Expectations' From India, Says PM Modi In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his campaign against single-use plastic.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
World Has 'Great Expectations' From India, Says PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu on Monday
ANI/Twitter
World Has 'Great Expectations' From India, Says PM Modi In Tamil Nadu
outlookindia.com
2019-09-30T10:34:33+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the world has "great expectations" from India, and asserted that his government will lead the country to a path of 'greatness' where it will be beneficial to the entire globe.

On his first visit to Tamil Nadu after retaining power in this year's Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister reiterated his campaign against single-use plastic.

"During my (just concluded) US tour I saw the world has great expectations from India, which is growing... we will certainly ensure the welfare of India, and swiftly, but we will make it such a great nation that it will be useful for the world," he said.

Making the country great was not just the job of the Central government, but also its 130 crore citizens, he added.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Single-use plastics ban National
Next Story : Death Toll Reaches 29 As Bihar Battles Floods, IMD Predicts More Rain
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement