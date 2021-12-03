Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

On World Disability Day, Assam school student Tejas Shukla has developed an application that can help deaf persons communicate by translating sign language to text and vice versa.

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text
Tejas Shukla, 14, from Assam, has developed a sign-language app to help deaf and hearing impaired persons communicate

Trending

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T13:29:06+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 1:29 pm

Tejas Shukla, a class 10 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Silchar, Assam was looking for his favourite television channel when he stumbled upon a news programme for hearing-impaired people on Doordarshan. A woman was using sign language to translate news events for the deaf hearing impaired.

Tejas couldn’t make anything out of the sign language. “That's when I realised how difficult it might be for hearing-impaired people to communicate with the general public. I started thinking of doing something with the help of technology to bridge the gap of the communication barrier,” Tejas said.

Fortunately, he came to know about a programme - Responsible AI For Youth - started by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology which offered a platform for school students to make them digitally ready for the future.

Tejas proposed his idea and it was immediately accepted. His concept was shortlisted out of thousands of ideas floated by students across the country.

“The whole process went on for almost a year within which I got training and mentorship to develop the web application. Finally, I have been selected as a winner along with 19 other students who also came up with innovative ideas in other fields,” Tejas said.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

There are 430 million people in the world who suffer from serious hearing loss and about 900,000 are deaf and mute. Besides sign language, which is still extremely lesser known among the general public, there is no other way for speech and hearing-impaired people to communicate.

So how will his application help hearing-impaired people?

“You have to switch on the camera and point it towards a person who is talking in sign language. The app will translate it and convert it into either speech or text message depending on the option you select," Tejas told Outlook.

“Similarly, if a person wants to convey something in sign language, he or she can say or write something in the application. It will convert it into a sign language for a deaf person with the help of a virtual robot.”

Tejas said that he worked on this project along with his studies and his father who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at the Assam University was his source of inspiration at home. He also thanked his teachers and mentors in the school for their support.

“At present, since it has just been developed, the app can use only the English language. However, I can introduce other language options too. I am working on it and I hope that this application will turn out to be a game-changer for hearing-impaired people,” Tejas said.

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Focus On Now Instead Of Playing Politics Over Second Wave: Manuskh Mandaviya Lashes Out At Opposition

Focus On Now Instead Of Playing Politics Over Second Wave: Manuskh Mandaviya Lashes Out At Opposition

Wold Disability Day: Visually Impaired Girls In Himachal Use Education To Dispel Darkness

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Harvard Adds 'Caste' As Protected Category For Student Union Workers In Historic First

Himachal Wakes Up To Blanket Of Snow In Lahaul-Spiti, Winter Rain Freezes Shimla

Rajasthan: After Cabinet Expansion, Congress Shifts Focus To Strengthening Party Ranks

Mamata Banerjee In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Mamata Banerjee Snubs Congress In Maharashtra Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties: Didigiri?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

White December

White December

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project This Month

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project This Month

Omicron: J&K Govt Puts Curbs On Travellers With 2 Week Int’l History

Omicron: J&K Govt Puts Curbs On Travellers With 2 Week Int’l History

Omicron Covid-19 Variant In India: Two Cases Detected In Karnataka

Omicron Covid-19 Variant In India: Two Cases Detected In Karnataka

Read More from Outlook

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

Soumitra Bose / The farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion and constitutive of their own consciousness.

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

World Disability Day: 14-Year-Old Assam Boy Develops App To Convert Sign Language To Text

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Assam school student Tejas Shukla has developed an application that can help deaf persons communicate by translating sign language to text and vice versa.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Iyer Departs, Agarwal Nears Ton

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Kashmir: Ghulam Nabi Azad Emerges As Key Player In J&K With Or Without Congress

Naseer A Ganai / Crowds at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's recent rallies show that he will be a key player in elections in Jammu and Kashmir, when they happen.

Advertisement