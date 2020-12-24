Woman's Body Found In Plastic Bag At Aksa Beach In Mumbai

December 24, 2020
Corona
One of the passersby at the beach spotted the body of a woman in her 30s inside the bag and alerted the police

PTI 24 December 2020
Representational Image of beach
AP Photo
2020-12-24T16:54:46+05:30

A woman's body was found inside a plastic bag at Aksa beach in Malwani, Mumbai on Thursday morning, police said.

One of the passersby at the beach spotted the body of a woman in her 30s inside the bag and alerted the police, who immediately reached the spot, an official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the woman's identity is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

The police are in the process of registering a case and further probe is underway, he added.

