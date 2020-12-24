December 24, 2020
Corona
Woman Raped For 3 Years On Pretext Of Marriage In UP

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint and the man was arrested in Ballia district

PTI 24 December 2020
Representational Image
2020-12-24T15:58:35+05:30

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped for three years on the promise of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Thursday.

The woman, in a complaint to police on Wednesday, said a 26-year-old man had been raping her for the past three years after promising to marry her, ASP Sanjay Yadav said on Thursday.

An FIR was lodged on the basis of the complaint and the man was arrested, the ASP said, adding the woman has been sent to district hospital for medical examination.

