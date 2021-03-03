March 03, 2021
Woman Not Husband's Chattel, Can't Be Forced To Live With Him, Observes SC

The top court was hearing a case where a man sought an order from the court to his spouse to start living with him again.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday observed that a woman is not a chattel to be forced to live with her husband.

The top court was hearing a case where a man sought an order from the court to his spouse to start living with him again.

The case refers to a 2019 order on restitution of conjugal rights passed in favour of the man by a family court in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

The woman had claimed that she was tortured by her husband and therefore moved out. She had filed a case seeking maintenance in 2015.

The family court in Gorakhpur had ordered the husband to pay Rs 20,000 every month, after which the man filed a petition seeking restoration of conjugal rights.

The man then approached Allahabad High Court where his plea was dismissed. He later moved the Supreme Court.

According to a Network 18 report, the woman maintained that her husband’s “game” was to simply avoid paying maintenance, her lawyer Anupam Mishra told the court.

