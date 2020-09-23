Woman Hangs Herself Inside Hospital, Spots Light On Hospital Negligence In HP

After a 54-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus hung herself at Shimla’s Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital late night on Tuesday, Shimla’s SP Mohit Chawla told that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to look into the case amid reports of mismanagement at the hospital.

According to reports the woman hung herself using her scarf (Dupatta) inside the hospital building.

During the past month, the state government has received repeated complaints of negligence against doctors and staff at the hospital. As a result, some patients have also been shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). However, complaints of mismanagement have surfaced against IGMC as well.

Cabinet Minister Mohinder Singh, who ranks second after Chief Minister, had left the Indira Gandhi Medical Hospital alleging mismanagement and lack of care by the doctors and staff.

A senior high court lawyer who was recently admitted to IGMC hospital alleged that most Covid-19 patients, who had no connections, were left at the mercy of doctors and the staff at both the hospitals.

"Only people who want to be tortured and go through isolation before dying will choose to go to these government hospitals. The doctors and staff don't attend patients at all", he told Outlook on the promise of anonymity.

On the other hand, there is also an alarming rise in the cases of suicides during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have flagged this issue to the state government suggesting some interventions by the Health Department, Social Justice and Empowerment department. There is an alarming rise in the suicides in the state”, said Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

Since March 2020, nearly 500 people have died by suicide in the state.

Earlier, Jaswant Singh,53, of Jawali in Kangra and a taxi driver Kulwant, 40, died by suicide as they faced financial hardships arising in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Coronavirus has already entered a community spread stage in Himachal Pradesh .The number of cases have reached 12,770 and death toll stands at 130.

Only two days back, a senior doctor and Head of Department, community medicine at Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Medical College, had also lost his life.

Two cabinet ministers, nearly a dozen MLAs and Deputy Commissioner Kangra Rakesh Prajapati have also been tested positive. Beside Additional Chief Secretary Health R D Dhiman, state assembly speakers and three cabinet ministers, have had to undergo quarantine.

