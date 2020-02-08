Woman Cop Shot Dead In Delhi While Walking Home From Metro Station

A woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead on Friday nights as she was walking home in Delhi's Rohini, officials said.
Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was posted in the Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, the police said.
She was shot in the head at around 9.30 pm while walking home from the metro station on Friday, they said.
"We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected," Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.
Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on.
Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, the officer said.
Ahlawat joined the Delhi Police in 2018.
(With agency inputs)
Overhearing Chat About CAA Protest, Uber Driver Takes Passenger To Police
Chinese Doctor Who First Warned About Coronavirus Outbreak Dies
East Bengal Vs Aizawl FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Booked Under Public Safety Act
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Didn't See Any Concrete Idea': Congress On Union Budget 2020
India Reports Second Case Of Coronavirus From Kerala, Patient Kept In Isolation
New Zealand Vs India, 5th T20I: Want To Carry Good Form Into T20 Cricket World Cup, Says KL Rahul