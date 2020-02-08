February 08, 2020
Poshan
Woman Cop Shot Dead In Delhi While Walking Home From Metro Station

The 26-year-old sub-inspector was posted in a police station in Patparganj and stayed in Rohini.

08 February 2020
Delhi Police personnel and forensic team present at the spot where the female cop was shot dead.
ANI/Twitter
A woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead on Friday nights as she was walking home in Delhi's Rohini, officials said.

Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was posted in the Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, the police said.

She was shot in the head at around 9.30 pm while walking home from the metro station on Friday, they said.

"We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected," Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on.

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, the officer said.

Ahlawat joined the Delhi Police in 2018.

(With agency inputs)

