In A Shocking Incident, Mother In UP Throws 5 Children Into River

In a shocking incident on Sunday, a woman threw her five children into the Ganga river in Jeghangirabad in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.
As soon as the police were informed, senior police officials reached the spot and divers were pressed into service to locate the children.
The woman has been arrested and police officials said that she seemed mentally unsound.
Sources, meanwhile, said that the woman had earlier said that she and her children were not getting food in the lockdown and money inflow had stopped because she was a daily wage earner.
"Our priority is to rescue the children as soon as possible, We will carry out other investigations later," said a police official.
