April 12, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  In A Shocking Incident, Mother In UP Throws 5 Children Into River

In A Shocking Incident, Mother In UP Throws 5 Children Into River

As soon as the police were informed, senior police officials reached the spot and divers were pressed into service to locate the children.

IANS 12 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
In A Shocking Incident, Mother In UP Throws 5 Children Into River
Image for representation.
PTI Photo
In A Shocking Incident, Mother In UP Throws 5 Children Into River
outlookindia.com
2020-04-12T20:15:05+0530

In a shocking incident on Sunday, a woman threw her five children into the Ganga river in Jeghangirabad in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district.

As soon as the police were informed, senior police officials reached the spot and divers were pressed into service to locate the children.

The woman has been arrested and police officials said that she seemed mentally unsound.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the woman had earlier said that she and her children were not getting food in the lockdown and money inflow had stopped because she was a daily wage earner.

"Our priority is to rescue the children as soon as possible, We will carry out other investigations later," said a police official.

Next Story >>

Can Turn COVID-19 Into Opportunity, Build Highways With Renewed Vigour: Nitin Gadkari

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Uttar Pradesh Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos