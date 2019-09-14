With Article 370 Gone, Govt Approves Setting Up Of Two Medi-Cities In Jammu And Kashmir

With its special status gone, Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday approved a 'Policy Document' to offer land to private players for setting up of two medi-cities in the erstwhile state.

The medi-cities will include Medical Colleges and Hospitals, Super Specialty Centres of Excellence, Nursing, Pharmaceuticals, Hospital Management and Dental Colleges, Ayurvedic Colleges and Hospitals and Medical Education Hubs, AYUSH Centers, Research Centers with residential areas, staff quarters and guest houses.

The State Administrative Council (SAC), which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, approved the 'Policy Document' for the setting up of medi-cities along with the identification and transfer of land by the revenue department for the purpose.

The SAC also approved enhancement in strength of medical officers to pave way for fresh recruitment of nearly 800 doctors besides opening 41 new Jan Aushadhi and retail pharmacy stores, an official said.

According to a government spokesperson, the Jammu and Kashmir government will invite private partners to set up the medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir divisions. “The Government will notify identified geographies in the Jammu and Kashmir divisions for setting up of the medi-cities. The private investor would be required to design, finance, construct, equip the medi-city with necessary medical and non-medical infrastructure and run and maintain the facility. The Government of J&K will support in providing land, financial aid and assistance,” he added.

He said the Government will also facilitate the fast clearance of project proposals through a web-based single window system allowing investors to avail the necessary approvals to establish and start their business operations through a single platform without any physical touchpoint with the approving/licensing authorities. “An Apex Level Project Clearance Committee (ALPCC) will be set up by the Health and Medical Education Department for speedy clearance of the project proposals,” he added.

The Health and Medical Education Department will be the Nodal Department for implementation of the Medi-Cities project, the spokesperson said.