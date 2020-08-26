With 67,151 New Infections India's Covid-19 Cases Soar Past 32 Lakh

August 26, 2020
There are 7,07,267 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 21.86 per cent of the total 32,34,474 cases, the Health Ministry said.

PTI 26 August 2020
A medic wearing PPE kit while collecting samples for COVID-19 tests, in Bengaluru.
PTI Photo
2020-08-26T10:24:33+05:30

India's novel coronavirus tally rose to 32.34 lakh on Wednesday with 67,151 more people testing positive for the infection, while the recoveries have surged to 24,67,758, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 59,449 with 1,059 more fatalities. There are 7,07,267 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 21.86 per cent of the total 32,34,474 cases, the ministry said.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.83 per cent, the ministry data stated.

According to the ICMR, a total of 3,76,51,512 tests have been conducted so far, including 8,23,992 samples on Tuesday. 

