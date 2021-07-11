With 41,506 New Covid Infections, India’s Active Caseload Stands At 4.5 Lakh

India logged 41,506 new Covid-19 infections and 895 fatalities during the last 24 hours. With the latest addition, the country’s Covid caseload surged to 3,08,37,222, while the death toll rose to 4,08,040.

The number of new infections reported during the last 24 hours is two per cent less than the number of new infections reported on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today, the number of active cases declined to 4,54,118. The active caseload comprises 1.47 per cent of the total infections, with the country reporting a decrease of 915 cases in the active caseload on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.20 per cent.

As many as 18,43,500 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,08,85,470.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.25 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.32 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,99,75,064 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative number of vaccine doses administered so far has reached 37.60 crore under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28,

70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 895 new fatalities include 494 from Maharashtra and 109 from Kerala.

A total of 4,08,040 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,25, 528 from Maharashtra, 35,779 from Karnataka, 33,371 from Tamil Nadu, 25,012 from Delhi, 22,693 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,903 from West Bengal and 16,177 from Punjab.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI inputs)

