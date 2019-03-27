'Wish PM Happy World Theatre Day': Rahul Gandhi On Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement

Calling it a "limitless drama" and "publicity mongering", the Opposition leaders on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement on India's anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite."

Shortly after PM Modi's announcement, Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated DRDO scientists and wished PM a "happy World Theatre Day."

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work.



I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also hit out at PM Modi, accusing him of diverting the nation's attention away from main issues -- unemployment, rural crisis and women's security.

Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground — #Unemployment #RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity — by pointing at the sky.



Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro — this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 27, 2019

Terming it as a "gross violation of Model Code of Conduct", TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Prime Minister.

There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission. 4/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct. 3/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

In a series of tweets, Mamata said, "There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission".

Earlier in the day, Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Modi said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.