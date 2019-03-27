﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'Wish PM Happy World Theatre Day': Rahul Gandhi On Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement

"Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

27 March 2019
Calling it a "limitless drama" and "publicity mongering", the Opposition leaders on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement on India's anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite."

Shortly after PM Modi's announcement, Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated DRDO scientists and wished PM a "happy World Theatre Day."

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav also hit out at PM Modi, accusing him of diverting the nation's attention away from main issues -- unemployment, rural crisis and women's security.

Terming it as a "gross violation of Model Code of Conduct", TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticised the Prime Minister.

In a series of tweets, Mamata said, "There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission".

Earlier in the day, Modi announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite.

Modi said the action was not directed against any country and the satellite was a pre-determined target orbiting at an altitude of 300 km.

 

Rahul Gandhi Mission Shakti Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) BJP Congress Trinamool Congress (TMC)

