Will Work To Enhance Cooperation Between India And Nepal: PM Modi To Nepalese Cunterpart Deuba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba earlier today and congratulated him for assuming office. Modi also ensured Deuba that the two leaders will work together to enhance the wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries.

"Spoke with Prime Minister @DeubaSherbdr to convey my congratulations and best wishes. We will work together to further enhance the wide-ranging cooperation between India and Nepal, including in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the prime minister tweeted.

Deuba became the Prime Minister of Nepal of for the fifth time on Tuesday after he won a trust vote, which reinstated the lower House of Representatives, averting a general election in the Himalayan nation amidst the pandemic.

Deuba, who was appointed as the prime minister on July 12 following the Supreme Court's intervention, secured 165 votes in the 275-member House on Sunday.

Previously, Deuba served as Nepal's Prime Minister four times from June 2017–February 2018, June 2004–February 2005, July 2001–October 2002 and September 1995–March 1997.



(With PTI inputs)

