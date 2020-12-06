December 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Will Return Khel Ratna If Farm Laws Not Repealed: Boxer Vijender Singh

Will Return Khel Ratna If Farm Laws Not Repealed: Boxer Vijender Singh

Olympic winning boxer Vijender threatens to return sports award if the black laws are not withdrawn

PTI 06 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Will Return Khel Ratna If Farm Laws Not Repealed: Boxer Vijender Singh
Vijender Singh
ANI/Twitter
Will Return Khel Ratna If Farm Laws Not Repealed: Boxer Vijender Singh
outlookindia.com
2020-12-06T16:00:36+05:30
Also read

Boxer Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award, the country's highest sporting honour, if the Centre does not withdraw the new farm laws.

Addressing the protesting farmers' near Singhu border, Vijender Singh said if the government does not take back the "black laws", he would request them to take back the 'Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna' award conferred on him earlier.

The 35-year-old trailblazing boxer who hails from Haryana joins the list of several former players, including Padma Shri and Arjuna awardees who have said they would return their awards in support of the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for over a week, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

AAP Extends Support To Farmers' Bharat Bandh Call On December 8

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Delhi Haryana Punjab Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Farmers protest Farm Bills 2020 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos